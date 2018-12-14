DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Supporters of Bangladesh’s ruling party have allegedly attacked an opposition leader’s motorcade as it returned from a campaign function in the nation’s capital ahead of Dec. 30 elections.

Latiful Bari of Jatiya Oikya Front’s media wing says the attack occurred Friday when opposition leader Kamal Hossain visited a graveyard in Dhaka to commemorate a 1971 independence war slaying.

Bari told The Associated Press that the attackers vandalized several vehicles but Hossain was unhurt.

Police official Mohammed Selimuzzaman says police were sent to the scene of the alleged attack.

Since Monday when election campaigning began at least two people have died and dozens have been injured in different clashes across the country.

The opposition says such attacks are designed to weaken them ahead of the poll.