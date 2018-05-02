BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Only weeks after Mississippi approved the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, Louisiana moved Wednesday toward an even tougher ban, which threatens up to a decade of hard labor in prison for people ending a pregnancy after 15 weeks.

Iowa also is a contender, with Republican lawmakers there sending their governor a bill banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

All three states would provide immunity to women receiving abortions, but not to the health care providers who perform them. Lawmakers in Iowa and Mississippi called for revoking medical licenses, and Iowa’s bill invites prosecutors to consider criminal charges against them. But Louisiana’s penalty would be much tougher — one to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 for someone who “commits the crime of abortion.”

Louisiana Sen. John Milkovich said his bill cements a moral obligation to protect life. He wants Louisiana to outlaw all abortions, and has repeatedly described the procedure in gruesome detail while in legislative hearings.

“The further along the pregnancy gets, the more heinous the act,” said Milkovich, a Democrat.

The proposal, which passed the House criminal justice committee by a vote of 9-8, already won Senate approval. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he would sign a 15-week ban into law. The committee said the ban would only take effect after legal challenges of Mississippi’s similar 15-week ban are resolved.

Mississippi’s ban became the nation’s most restrictive abortion law when it was enacted in March, but it was immediately challenged by the state’s only abortion clinic, and its title may be short lived. Iowa lawmakers on Wednesday sent their governor a bill that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy. Iowa’s anti-abortion Republican governor declined to say whether she will sign it, and the state attorney general said his staff is reviewing its constitutionality.

Louisiana already has multiple abortion restrictions being legally challenged, and Milkovich’s proposal is almost certain to end up in court as well, said Ellie Schilling, an attorney who represents and advises reproductive health clinics in the state. She told lawmakers they’d serve their constituents better by improving women’s health care and family services, rather than passing bills limiting abortion.

Rep. Royce Duplessis, who voted against the bill, pointed out that all of the witnesses who testified in favor of the bill are male, and all those who spoke against it are women.

“I just wanted to state that,” he said, “That’s interesting, and also disturbing, to me.”

Milkovich responded, “OK.”

___

Senate Bill 181: www.legis.la.gov