ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians are growing bamboo in their backyards to help feed the pandas at Zoo Atlanta.

WABE Radio reports that bamboo makes up 98 to 99 percent of pandas’ diets.

The zoo’s pandas consume an enormous amount of it — more than 200 pounds between all four of them together — every day.

It’s harvested from Georgia yards by the zoo’s bamboo team.

The bamboo team only uses hand tools such as loppers and handsaws — no motors or gas. They cut about 400 pounds a day, from neighborhoods all over Atlanta and as far away as Dahlonega.