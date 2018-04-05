BALTIMORE (AP) — The renovation of a Baltimore shopping center is finishing up three years after the overhaul was expected to end.

The Baltimore Sun reports Harborplace sold in 2012 for $100 million and the city gave owner New York-based Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. three years to overhaul the entire iconic waterfront marketplace. President of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore Kirby Fowler says he was told this week the construction that started in 2016 is winding down and stores will open in the next few months.

Renovations were meant to update the space’s 1980-era appearance and establish it as a destination for locals and tourists. Fowler says Harborplace needs to thrive if other parts are to thrive. The new owner’s senior vice president, Stephanie Mineo, told the Sun she was unavailable to comment.

