BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old was shot and killed on a basketball court in Baltimore.

News outlets report the boy was shot Tuesday night at the Mary E. Rodman Recreation Center, next door to an elementary school. According to the Baltimore Sun’s homicide tracker, the teen’s death was the 100th homicide of 2018, a year that began with another 16-year-old’s shooting death.

The boy was the second teen to be killed in less than a week, after 17-year-old Ray Antwone Glasgow III was fatally shot Saturday.

Tuesday’s victim has not been identified.