BALTIMORE (AP) — A “fatberg” that may have taken beyond half a century to grow below Baltimore has been removed.
News outlets report the city’s Public Works department used a camera, pressure washer and truck-mounted industrial vacuum to clear the mass of curdled grease, wet wipes and other waste. Workers resorted to the strategy Monday after they’d begun scraping pieces off last month.
The notorious glob was found clogging up to 85 percent of a 24-inch (61-centimeter) pipe near Penn Station. It’s blamed for causing more than 1 million gallons (3 million liters) of sewage to overflow into the Jones Fall stream. It’s the culmination of objects caked along a pipe’s walls that shouldn’t go down drains.
Pat Boyle with Public Works says, “We can’t treat our toilets like our trash cans.”
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats