BALTIMORE (AP) — The Parking Authority of Baltimore City plans to test a virtual parking permit system that could allow city traffic enforcement officers to cover more ground.

The Baltimore Sun reports the system will allow officers to use license plate readers to see if people are parked legally. Currently, they have to check each car for a sticker.

The city Department of Transportation says there has been a 15 percent decrease in the number of residential parking tickets in the past three years and a shortage of officers. Baltimore City Department of Transportation senior adviser Frank Murphy says the program will likely require new equipment, but its cost hasn’t been determined yet.

The city will test the program this fall in the parking-scarce Ridgely’s Delight neighborhood.

