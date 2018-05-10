BALTIMORE (AP) — A top Baltimore traffic official is accused of unspecified inappropriate conduct.
The city’s transportation department confirmed to The Baltimore Sun that 15 employees signed a formal complaint about Graham Young, triggering an investigation. As deputy chief of traffic, Young oversaw the department’s second-largest division, which includes traffic engineering, road closures and traffic lights.
The complaint is addressed to Transportation Director Michelle Pourciau and threatens a lawsuit if the complaint is not addressed.
The department’s chief of staff, Eboni Wimbush, declined to provide details about the allegations, calling them a personnel matter.
Young declined to comment to the newspaper.
Mayor Catherine Pugh’s spokesman Greg Tucker says Young has been removed from a management capacity pending the outcome of the resolution.
