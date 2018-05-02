BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore will get an $11 million loan to help keep its sanitary sewers from releasing untreated sewage.

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the project Wednesday. The funds will be used for the planning, design and construction of improvements to the city’s sewer infrastructure. A consent decree requires Baltimore to prevent sanitary sewer overflows.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, these types of overflows can be caused by breaks or blockages, as well as defects that cause a system to be overwhelmed by stormwater and groundwater.

On Wednesday, the Board of Public Works also approved a $25,000 grant to the western Maryland town of Williamsport for similar efforts to prevent sanitary sewer overflows. The grant will be used to plan a pump station rehabilitation project.