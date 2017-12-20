BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore city school board has voted to shutter five schools, and delayed a decision on a community school activists have fought to save.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the vote on the fate of William Pinderhughes Elementary/Middle School in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood was delayed Tuesday to Jan. 23, with city schools CEO Sonja Santelises revising her recommendation for closure. The board also rejected one of the district’s recommendations, instead renewing its contract with public charter high school Independence School Local I for a year.

The board voted unanimously to close Coldstream Park Elementary/Middle School, Friendship Academy of Engineering and Technology, Rognel Heights Elementary/Middle School, Dr. Carter Godwin Woodson Elementary/Middle School and Knowledge and Success Academy.

The school district cited enrollment and academic performance as factors in its recommendations.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com