BALTIMORE (AP) — An English teacher at Carver Vocational-Technical High School has earned bragging rights as Baltimore’s teacher of the year.

Baltimore City Public Schools has named LaQuisha Hall as the school system’s top teacher for 2018. She learned about the honor during a surprise visit that administrators made Wednesday to her classroom.

The prize comes with a cash award and the opportunity to throw the first pitch at a Baltimore Orioles game.

City schools CEO Sonja Brookins Santelises says Hall demonstrates a passionate commitment to empowering students.

Hall has taught at numerous schools in the district. She has worked at Carver since 2015. She has a master’s degree in secondary education from Morgan State University.

She will be considered in a competition for Maryland’s top teacher later this year.