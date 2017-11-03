BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor has launched a new program that seeks to eliminate rats from public housing.

The Baltimore Sun reports Mayor Catherine Pugh, along with the heads of several departments and other city officials gathered at City Hall on Wednesday to announce the Healthy Elimination of All Pests Longterm, or HEAL program.

Pugh says the program will take a new approach by improving collaboration between the Housing Authority, the Department of Public Works and the Department of Health.

Under the program, Baltimore’s 16 public housing developments will receive rodent and cockroach treatment by a private contractor quarterly and be inspected by teams from the public works Rat Rubout unit three times a year.

Storm drains and other areas around public housing developments will be cleaned by code enforcement crews and others from public works.

