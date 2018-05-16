BALTIMORE (AP) — The Social Security Administration office at the Rotunda in Baltimore is slated to close, the latest in a string of field office closures throughout the country.

Nicole Tiggemann, a spokeswoman for the Woodlawn-based federal agency, tells The Baltimore Sun the office is scheduled to close June 22 due to an expiring lease.

Tiggemann says the original Social Security space was “repurposed” and the General Services Administration, which serves as Social Security’s real estate agency, was unable to find a suitable replacement space.

The impending closure of the office comes amid the scheduled June 21 closure of another office in Arlington, Virginia. Offices in Chicago and Milwaukee were shuttered.

The National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, an advocacy group, estimates nearly 125 Social Security offices have been closed nationwide since 2000.

