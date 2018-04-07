BALTIMORE (AP) — A company that sold scores of traffic cameras to Baltimore for more than $2 million a few years ago has bought them back for pennies on the dollar.
In 2013, city officials paid $2.2 million for a fleet of speed cameras from Brekford Corp., which was the city’s traffic camera vendor.
But after the speed camera system was shut down amid accuracy concerns, city officials decided last year to sell many of the cameras back to Brekford — for $32,000.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Brekford submitting a winning bid for 83 portable cameras, 581 batteries, three camera control boxes and other equipment that the city deemed surplus.
A transportation department spokeswoman said the city, which revived the traffic camera system last year, still has more equipment to sell.