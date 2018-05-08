BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore mayor’s office wants to launch three new outposts of a program that uses mediators to steer young adults away from violence and connect them to services.

A spokesman for Mayor Catherine Pugh tells The Baltimore Sun the city aims to get three new Safe Streets sites up and running before looking to open three more to reach the eventual goal of 10.

Documents show each of the three new sites would have annual budgets of up to $500,000.

The groups that run the sites hire former criminals deemed to have credibility in their communities.

Groups seeking to host one of the new sites have until June 13 to apply.

