BALTIMORE (AP) — A Southeast Baltimore elementary school that raised money for hurricane victims was featured on a popular talk show.

The Baltimore Sun reports that television host Ellen DeGeneres featured a video about students at City Springs Elementary/Middle, who spent weeks in September raising funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Wyatt Oroke, an eighth grade humanities teacher, launched the fundraising effort, and was a guest on the show on Friday.

DeGeneres surprised Oroke with a check for $25,000 to the school. The school has one of the highest poverty rates in the city.