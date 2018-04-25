BALTIMORE (AP) — This year’s $1.3 billion proposed budget for the Baltimore city school district creates more than 50 positions and avoids layoffs.

This proposal comes a year after a budget shortfall forced the district to layoff the first classroom teachers in a decade. Schools CEO Sonja Santelises announced then that the district faced a $130 million shortfall and up to $1,000 layoffs. An additional $180 million was secured, dropping the final number of layoffs to 115.

The Baltimore Sun reports the budget proposed by Santelises on Tuesday is aimed at steadying the school system. The plan creates several positions including some meant to support emotion learning and strengthen writing skills. The school board plans to vote on the proposal May 8.

