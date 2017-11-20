BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police are clearing the crime scene where an unidentified gunman killed a detective last week.

The Baltimore Sun reports the perimeter around the area where Det. Steve Suiter was shot is to be removed Monday after a six-day lock down.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Suiter, a married father of five, was shot in the head Wednesday while working a case.

A reward of $215,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot him. Several politicians have donated to the fund, including a $100,000 contribution from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and $20,000 from Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh.

The large reward has been criticized by people who say that civilian homicides don’t receive such attention.

