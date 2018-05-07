BALTIMORE (AP) — The chair of a Baltimore police oversight panel has stepped down following the release of body-camera footage showing him refusing to cooperate with police during a traffic stop.

News outlets cite a Saturday statement from the Community Oversight Task Force that says Ray Kelly was elected to replace Marvin McKenstry Jr. McKenstry will remain on the nine-member civilian panel established under the city’s consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.

McKenstry was accused of impeding traffic while dropping off another panel member following an April 13 hearing on civilian-police relations. He was issued five citations totaling $500 after refusing at least 60 requests for his license and registration. The city’s police union called on Mayor Catherine Pugh to reconsider McKenstry’s appointment.

The panel called the incident “a teachable moment.”