BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s police commissioner has dismissed a disciplinary hearing against an officer involved in the 2015 arrest of Freddie Gray, a young black man who died from a spinal cord injury he sustained in a police van.

Department spokesman T.J. Smith said in an email Wednesday night that Commissioner Kevin Davis has ruled that Sgt. Alicia White will face no further administrative actions. Her hearing had been scheduled for next month.

Davis’ decision comes less than a week after a police disciplinary board cleared the highest-ranking officer involved in the Gray arrest. The same panel recently found the police van’s driver not guilty.

Smith says the evidence and allegations against White are the same as the previous two hearings, and Davis does not feel another hearing would be in good faith.