BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say an officer has been shot in that city.

The Baltimore police department tweeted Sunday evening that it was still gathering details of the shooting and had no further information to release at this time.

The Baltimore Sun said the officer was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and that the identity of the officer hasn’t been released. Police later tweeted that the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

The newspaper reports the officer was shot Sunday evening on Baltimore’s west side.