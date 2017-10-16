BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer has fatally shot an armed robbery suspect at a convenience store.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven store in northeast Baltimore.

Police said an officer was checking in on the store when he came upon a robbery in progress.

A police spokeswoman told WMAR-TV that the officer called in the robbery on his police radio. She said at that point, the suspect came outside carrying a sawed-off shotgun. She said that’s when the officer shot him. He later died at a hospital.

Police said the man did not fire a shot.

WMAR posted video showing a gun on the pavement.

The officer is a 17-year veteran. The spokeswoman said he was wearing a body camera.

___

Information from: WBAL-TV, http://www.wbaltv.com