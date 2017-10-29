BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities in Baltimore say a man who was pulled over for a traffic violation has died after he fled from police, crashed and was thrown from his vehicle.
Baltimore police say Maryland Transportation Authority officers stopped a silver Nissan on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning. According to The Baltimore Sun , as officers approached, the driver pulled away at high speed.
City police say the transportation authority police decided not to pursue him. The driver then ran a red light and struck two other vehicles before crashing into a utility pole.
The Nissan driver was thrown from his car and pronounced dead at the scene. He wasn’t immediately identified.
The drivers of the other vehicles weren’t hurt.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com