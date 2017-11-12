BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who was shot as he left a store by an unknown masked suspect.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and was conscious when he arrived. A short time later, he was pronounced dead.
Detectives believe the motive for the shooting was robbery.
