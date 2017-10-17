BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have identified the armed robbery suspect and the officer who fatally shot him as he came running out of a convenience store carrying a sawed-off shotgun.
Police said 20-year-old Eric Garrison died early Monday after an officer encountered him just after he robbed a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint.
Police identified the officer who shot Garrison as Kevin Amy, a 17-year veteran of the police department.
Commissioner Kevin Davis said Monday that based on a review of store surveillance and Amy’s body-camera footage, Amy did exactly what he was trained to do.
A police spokesman said Monday that Garrison is suspected of committing numerous commercial armed robberies in which a similar gun was used.