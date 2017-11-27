BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a viewing will be held for a detective who was fatally attacked by a gunman.

The two-day viewing starting Monday for Detective Sean Suiter will be held at a funeral home in Randallstown. His funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.

Baltimore’s police commissioner has revealed that Suiter was shot a day before he was set to testify in a corruption probe into activities of indicted police officers. Commissioner Kevin Davis has emphasized that Suiter was not the target of any criminal investigation.

The grand jury is investigating a group of Baltimore officers who worked together on a gun crime task force.

The 43-year-old detective was shot in the head on Nov. 15 while working in a high-crime area of West Baltimore.