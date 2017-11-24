BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Police said in a statement that officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a shooting and found an unidentified male with gunshot wounds to the chest.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was approached by two unknown male suspects, who opened fire without warning. Police say the suspects then fled and possibly got into a gray four-door vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.