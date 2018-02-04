BALTIMORE (AP) — A parking ticket amnesty program in Baltimore has netted more than $2.1 million for city coffers over a two-day period.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the totals collected as of Friday evening only reflected electronic payments.
The newspaper says there were also lines at city offices as residents came to pay outstanding tickets in person but those amounts have not yet been calculated.
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced the initiative last month. It’s the first parking ticket amnesty program the mid-Atlantic city has organized in roughly 15 years.
