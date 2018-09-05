BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles will wear first-of-their kind big league jerseys with their names spelled in Braille, for its National Federation of the Blind Night.
The Baltimore Sun reports the jerseys will be autographed and auctioned online after the Sept. 18 game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The proceeds will benefit the federation, which is celebrating its 40th year in Baltimore. With around 50,000 members, it’s the country’s largest organization run by the blind.
Orioles’ marketing head Greg Bader says the club is making a “conscious effort to create an environment where everyone feels welcome.”
The first 15,000 fans at Camden Yards will receive Braille alphabet cards, a blind musician will perform the national anthem and foundation President Mark Riccobono will throw out the first pitch.
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com