BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials in Baltimore are hoping to find ways to reduce number of people injured in accidental falls, and the resulting health costs as well.

A citywide initiative to be announced Monday is focused on prevention of falls, especially among older residents.

A similar initiative was announced in 2015.

The Baltimore Sun reports that falls result in $60 million in hospital costs annually in the city.

The number of falls reported in Baltimore is 20 percent higher than in the rest of the state, and the number of resulting hospitalizations is 55 percent higher.

The city’s strategy will focus on mapping where falls occur using real-time hospital data, and on targeting prevention efforts in areas where incident reates are high.