BALTIMORE (AP) — Witnesses who support an officer the Baltimore Police Department wants to fire for his handling of Freddie Gray, a black man fatally injured in his custody, are expected to testify on the officer’s behalf.
Caesar Goodson’s attorney will begin his defense Thursday as the disciplinary case resumes.
Goodson took Gray on a nearly 45-minute trip to a nearby police station after his arrest in 2015. By the time the shackled and handcuffed Gray arrived, his spine had been severed.
The department contends Goodson violated policies by failing to buckle Gray into a seatbelt, by failing to take him to a hospital and by making false statements about what happened.
Most Read Stories
- Candidates to Seattle: It’s not us, it’s definitely you | Danny Westneat
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson won Halloween with this Pete Carroll costume
- Seattle sues Capitol Hill skateboard shop over illicit skate bowl built on Green Lake's Duck Island WATCH
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
The police department’s lawyer rested his case Wednesday before a board of officers.