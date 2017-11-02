BALTIMORE (AP) — Witnesses who support an officer the Baltimore Police Department wants to fire for his handling of Freddie Gray, a black man fatally injured in his custody, are expected to testify on the officer’s behalf.

Caesar Goodson’s attorney will begin his defense Thursday as the disciplinary case resumes.

Goodson took Gray on a nearly 45-minute trip to a nearby police station after his arrest in 2015. By the time the shackled and handcuffed Gray arrived, his spine had been severed.

The department contends Goodson violated policies by failing to buckle Gray into a seatbelt, by failing to take him to a hospital and by making false statements about what happened.

The police department’s lawyer rested his case Wednesday before a board of officers.