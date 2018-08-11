Share story

By
The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer has been suspended after a video surfaced online showing him repeatedly punching a man and knocking him down over steps on a sidewalk.

Interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said Saturday he was “deeply disturbed” by the video that surfaced online Saturday.

The video begins with the officer standing in front of a man who has his back to a wall before the officer starts punching him.

In a statement, Tuggle says the officer has been suspended while police “investigate the totality of this incident.”

Tuggle says part of the Baltimore police investigation will involve reviewing body worn camera footage. Tuggle is asking any witnesses to contact the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility at 410-396-2300.

