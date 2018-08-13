BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer has resigned after he was recorded repeatedly punching a man.
Baltimore police tweeted late Sunday that interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle accepted the resignation of the officer, who had been suspended pending “active criminal investigation.”
Tuggle said Saturday he was “deeply disturbed” by that day’s video .
Police didn’t name the officer, but the Baltimore Sun reported that a lawyer for the man who was punched identified him as Arthur Williams.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio
- 11 bodies, 10 of them hanging, found at New Delhi home
- Mount Everest is a 'fecal time bomb.' Here's one man's idea for handling 14 tons of human waste.
- In Australia town of 11 people, mysterious disappearance turns neighbor against neighbor
- Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Attorney Warren Brown says his client, 26-year-old Dashawn McGrier, was hospitalized Saturday and not charged with any crime after Williams used him as a “punching bag.”
McGrier is contesting charges for allegedly assaulting that same officer in June. McGrier was hospitalized Saturday and not charged with any crime.