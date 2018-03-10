BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s metro system has reopened three days ahead of schedule after the discovery of “unexpected wear” on 11 sections of elevated track prompted an early February shutdown.

The Baltimore Sun reports many riders were grateful to be back on the Metro SubwayLink Friday.

Among them was 62-year-old Joyce Ingram, who said the shutdown had added 40 minutes to her morning commute.

During the closure, Gov. Larry Hogan committed $2.2 million for shuttle buses to maintain service.

Maryland Transit Administration spokesman Paul Shepard says the agency doesn’t know how much the shutdown cost in terms of lost revenue.

MTA is providing free rides through Sunday as a thank you to riders for their patience.

The department is still scheduled to complete additional rail work in summer 2018.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com