BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor says she’s making no guarantee that she’ll name a police commissioner nominee before October’s end.
Mayor Catherine Pugh’s administration had previously said a new police leader would be named this month. City Solicitor Andre Davis, picked by Pugh to lead the selection process, had told a federal judge overseeing police reforms that a nominee would be identified before Halloween.
But on a Wednesday tour of Baltimore’s Lexington Market, Pugh told reporters she wouldn’t be “rushed into this process.” The mayor says she never sets “hard deadlines.”
She told reporters there are “very, very few” candidates still in the mix after City Hall’s vetting process.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Police say former boyfriend fatally shot Utah athlete from Pullman before killing himself
- Records: Suspect in Utah university killing was sex offender WATCH
- Crude pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clintons, CNN; no injuries VIEW
- South Carolina adds 2nd billionaire with huge jackpot ticket VIEW
- Several powerful earthquakes strike off the shore of Canada
The next commissioner will be the fourth leader of the deeply troubled Baltimore force this year alone. There’s been an interim leader for months.