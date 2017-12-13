Share story

By
The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor has retreated from a plan to replace a long-running parade honoring Martin Luther King Jr. with what she described as a day of service.

Mayor Catherine Pugh had planned on cancelling next month’s popular parade and launching a day of volunteering that would honor the civil rights leader’s legacy. The city is grappling with numerous struggles including a soaring homicide rate and neighborhoods suffering from generational poverty.

But the plan has been met with numerous complaints in the majority-black city. Over 1,000 people signed a petition asking for the mayor to reinstate the city parade, which attracts a number of marching bands.

Pugh told local media Tuesday that she heard people’s concerns and vowed to hold both the parade and the day of service.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press