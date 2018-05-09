BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to carjacking, forcibly taking the vehicle of a woman transporting her infant grandson.
Michael Awosika made the plea on Tuesday. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
According to a plea agreement, he got into the front passenger seat of a woman’s Chrysler Sebring as she was taking her 5-month-old grandson out of his car seat. He pointed a revolver at her.
Awosika dangerously weaved through traffic until he crashed into other cars at an intersection.
He fired two shots in the direction of a fire captain upon exiting the stolen vehicle. He was caught by police a short while later.
The carjacking case was investigated by city police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.