BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore nonprofit is trying to raise $152,000 to help restore a U.S. Coast Guard ship.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Historic Ships in Baltimore is working on raising funds for repairs to the Coast Guard Cutter Taney. The ship needs to be dry-docked for periodic maintenance.
The Taney was built in the 1930s and stationed in Hawaii during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The ship is often called the “last survivor of Pearl Harbor.”
Repairs are expected to cost about $300,000. A matching grant from the National Park Service’s Maritime Heritage Program will cover half the cost.
Chris Rowsom, executive director of Historic Ships in Baltimore, said his organization hasn’t determined where the ship will be drydocked, but shipyards in Baltimore and Norfolk, Virginia, are both likely options.
