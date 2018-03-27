BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s office has confirmed the city’s 911 dispatch system was hacked over the weekend, prompting a temporary shutdown of automated dispatching.
Pugh spokesman James Bentley told The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday the Saturday morning hack affected messaging functions within the Computer Aided Dispatch system. Baltimore’s chief information officer, Frank Johnson, says the “limited breach” required the transition of 911 and 311 services to manual mode.
Johnson says the affected server was isolated and taken offline. The system was fully restored by 2 a.m. Sunday.
FBI spokesman Dave Fitz says the agency provided some technical assistance.
The mayor’s office didn’t comment on the specific nature of the hack or what information might have compromised.
The hacking remains under investigation.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com