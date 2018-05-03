OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County plans to spend up to $3 million renovating a building at a former hospital campus to create a drug treatment facility.

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz tells news outlets that the facility will have 70 beds and accommodate 300 people annually. Kamenetz is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor and announced the plans for the former Rosewood State Hospital site Wednesday.

He says the county needs to provide on-demand treatment for people who are ready for help. Baltimore County had 238 opioid-related deaths in the first nine months of 2017, the second most deaths in the state after Baltimore.

Kamenetz says the county will partner with a private firm to run the facility. The facility’s operation costs are unclear. The facility is expected to open November 2019.