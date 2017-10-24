BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore City Council is going to consider bringing back a program that allows the city to sell houses in the city for just $1.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the council is holding a hearing this week to determine whether to revive the program as a way to combat blight and protect against more housing stock becoming vacant.

The resolution, introduced by Councilmember Mary Pat Clarke, is supported by all 15 members of the council.

The original “dollar house” program offered homes for $1, and helped pay for rehabilitation of those properties through low-interest loans, with the caveat that the owners must live in them for a specified amount of time.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com