BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore city employee charged in a 2016 fatal hit-and-run while operating a Department of Public Works vehicle has been acquitted.

An attorney for 37-year-old Angelo Laprade told The Baltimore Sun that a jury acquitted the DPW employee Wednesday afternoon. He was charged with failing to remain on the scene of an accident and failing to provide information after running over and killing 54-year-old Ralph Myron Roane while operating a DPW vacuum vehicle.

Defense attorney Bradley Macfee said Laprade never saw Roane and didn’t know he had struck him. Police said at the time that they believed Roane’s death was a pedestrian error, but Laprade committed a crime by leaving the scene.

Laprade was fired after Roane’s death, but won his appeal to be reinstated.

