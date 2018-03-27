BALTIMORE (AP) — As the Orioles prepare to trim their spring training roster, they’re also cutting ties with local broadcast affiliates, ending a six-decade Baltimore television tradition.

The Baltimore Sun reports the baseball team and WJZ-TV confirmed Tuesday that there will be no lineup of Orioles games on the CBS affiliate or any other over-the-air Baltimore broadcast channels this season. The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, which produces and airs available games, will become the exclusive provider of Orioles baseball and pregame and postgame shows in the region.

The regional cable network is owned by the Orioles and Washington Nationals. MASN’s president is John P. Angelos, a member of the family that owns the Orioles.

WJZ-TV has been broadcasting Orioles games since the mid-1990s. The first home game aired on local station WMAR-TV in 1954.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com