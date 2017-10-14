BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore-based artist has been chosen by Michelle Obama to paint a portrait of the former first lady.

Mrs. Obama chose Amy Sherald, whose painting “Miss Everything (Unsuppressed Deliverance)” won first place in the National Portrait Gallery’s 2016 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition, to paint her official portrait. Sherald received her MFA in painting from Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore.

Former President Barack Obama chose Los Angeles-based artist Kehinde Wiley to paint his portrait.

The National Portrait Gallery partners with the White House at the end of each presidency to commission one official portrait of the president and the first lady.