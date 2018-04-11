RUGBY, N.D. (AP) — A Balta man who admitted illegally killing deer has been ordered to pay more than $2,800 in restitution and fees and had his hunting privileges suspended for two years.

The Minot Daily News reports that 62-year-old Daryl Klein also must forfeit a rifle and scope to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

The case began with a tip that led a game warden to discover about 20 dead deer around a Balta-area farmstead in January 2017.

Klein admitted he had shot and killed at least seven deer because he was frustrated with the deer eating his grain. The court put a $350 value on each deer he admitted killing.

