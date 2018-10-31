BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say undelivered election ballots and property tax bills were found in a pile of stolen mail in central Oregon.

The Bulletin reported Wednesday that a U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee stumbled on the mail from about 70 addresses around Deschutes County while on patrol over the weekend near Millican.

Authorities believe the thieves were after credit cards, checks and other valuable mail and weren’t motivated by politics.

People who haven’t received a ballot by now can called the Deschutes County Clerk and received a printed one.

The county has already begun issuing new ballots to those whose mail was stolen.

Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship says if voters receive two ballots, her office will only count one per person.