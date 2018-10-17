PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Wednesday marks the first day that ballots are being mailed to Oregonians for the Nov. 6 election.
Oregon’s vote-by-mail system means that ballots must be mailed well ahead of election day.
Ballots will be distributed by the U.S. Postal Service to registered voters until Oct. 22.
Voters can return their ballots by mail or drop them in designated ballot boxes by 8 p.m. on Nov. 6.
