SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota ballot question campaigns shopping causes before voters are rushing to collect enough signatures to get on the 2018 ballot as petitioning nears an end.

Initiative groups face a Monday deadline to turn in thousands of names each to the secretary of state.

Volunteers and paid circulators are working on issues ranging from legislative redistricting to establishing open primary elections.

Plans to loosen marijuana laws, cap the price state agencies pay for prescription drugs and ban out-of-state contributions for ballot questions are also among the dozen measures approved for petitioning.

Supporters of a government ethics constitutional amendment have already turned in signatures for their measure.

Initiated measures need nearly 14,000 valid signatures, while constitutional amendments require almost 28,000 names.

The Secretary of State’s office conducts a random sampling of signatures to determine validity.