BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A ballot initiative seeking to legalize historical horse racing devices in Idaho that opponents contend are the equivalent of illegal slot machines is drawing the most money leading up to November’s general election.

Campaign finance reports filed Wednesday with the Secretary of State’s office show the Committee to Save Idaho Horse Racing in support of Proposition 1 raised about $2 million since the May primary.

Reports show that Idahoans United Against Prop 1 raised $2.7 million. Both sides are running television ads.

In the governor’s race, Republican Lt. Gov. Brad Little reported raising about $750,000. Democrat Paulette Jordan raised about $475,000.

Idahoans for Healthcare raised $512,000 for an initiative to expand Medicaid through Proposition 2. A group opposing the expansion — Work, Not Obamacare PAC — raised about $30,000.