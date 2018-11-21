JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska election officials plan to count any remaining ballots from this month’s election, with the outcome of a state House race being closely watched.
Wednesday marked the deadline for overseas ballots. Any such ballots received must be postmarked on or before Nov. 6, which was Election Day.
The race to replace Democratic state Rep. Scott Kawasaki in Fairbanks remained close. At the end of the last round of counting Friday, Republican Bart LeBon led Democrat Kathryn Dodge by five votes.
The Division of Elections said Friday there were 17 potential overseas and military ballots for the race. The division did not break out overseas ballots specifically.
Dodge says she wants to wait until all votes are in and the race is certified before deciding whether to seek a recount.